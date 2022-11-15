ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro.

The Gaston Christian School basketball team will have a game with Greensboro Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Gaston Christian School
Greensboro Day School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Tabernacle Christian School basketball team will have a game with Vandalia Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Tabernacle Christian School
Vandalia Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gaston Christian School basketball team will have a game with Greensboro Day School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Gaston Christian School
Greensboro Day School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The St. Pius X Catholic School basketball team will have a game with Greensboro Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

St. Pius X Catholic School
Greensboro Day School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The St. Pius X Catholic School basketball team will have a game with Greensboro Day School on November 15, 2022, 14:15:00.

St. Pius X Catholic School
Greensboro Day School
November 15, 2022
14:15:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The St. Pius X Catholic School basketball team will have a game with Greensboro Day School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

St. Pius X Catholic School
Greensboro Day School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

