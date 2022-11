Georgia football was once again the No.1 team on Tuesday for the College Football Playoff rankings, and chairman Boo Corrigan hinted that the Dawgs are pretty much a lock. If Georgia wins out, it’s evident that the Dawgs would be in the playoffs, but even if a loss happens in Atlanta to LSU, it seems they would still be one of those top four teams.

