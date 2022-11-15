ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, IA

Gowrie, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Madrid High School basketball team will have a game with Southeast Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 13:55:00.

Madrid High School
Southeast Valley High School
November 15, 2022
13:55:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Sources: Change coming at Simpson College

Matt Jeter will not return as the head coach at Simpson College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Simpson is a Division III school in Indianaola, Iowa. The Storm competes in the American Rivers Conference. The Storm went 1-9 in 2022. Simpson scored a 74-41 win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Oct....
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Head Football Coach Matt Jeter Resigns

Simpson head football coach Matt Jeter has resigned his position as of Monday. Jeter led the program for seven seasons after being hired in 2016, earning a conference runner-up finish in 2018 and winning the American Rivers Conference Coach of the Year award. Simpson Athletic Director Marty Bell said in a statement:
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Big-name concerts announced for IndyCar Weekend at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — It was such a success this past summer, Hy-Vee is making sure the excitement only grows for this summer’s IndyCar Race Weekend. Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced the four headlining acts for concerts that will bookend the NTT IndyCar Series races on July 22nd and July 23rd next summer at the Iowa Speedway in […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
URBANDALE, IA
weareiowa.com

Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location. The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
ANKENY, IA
1380kcim.com

Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday

Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Altoona K9 found

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A missing Altoona K9 officer has been found in Indianola. Police say Zeke escaped from the home of a trained professional who handles K9 dogs. His handler was on vacation when Zeke disappeared over the weekend. Altoona police say he was seen playing with other dogs....
ALTOONA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months

A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
K92.3

Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week

In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
guthrienewsleader.net

Details released in Fatal Boating Accident at Guthrie CC Lake

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released today the findings of their investigation into last week’s fatal boating accident at Guthrie County Club Lake, as well as the identities of the victims. The boat was likely driven by Kyle White, 38, of Guthrie. The other two passengers were Justin Blake, 33,...
GUTHRIE, OK
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy