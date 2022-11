SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a small Colorado town lost its entire police force, Springfield has a new police chief!. Chief Clay Klipfel was sworn in on Sept. 19. Since then, Clipfel has hired Sgt. Derek Solano. Sgt. Solano was sworn in on Nov. 2. β€œChief Klipfel has infused...

