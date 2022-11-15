ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Houston.

The Grace Community School basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Grace Community School
The Emery/Weiner School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Homeschool Christian Youth Association basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Homeschool Christian Youth Association
The Emery/Weiner School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

