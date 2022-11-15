Jacksonville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Jacksonville.
The Swansboro High School basketball team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Swansboro High School
Northside High School - Onslow
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Swansboro High School basketball team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Swansboro High School
Northside High School - Onslow
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
