Rocky Point, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Road to Apollo came to Bladen County on Sunday night and 23 contestants performed for their chance to compete at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY. There were two categories, one for adults and one for children, to compete in the coveted talent show. The Apollo Theater tradition of letting the crowd’s cheers decide the winner was put to the test by some extraordinary talents. Only one talent out of the 23 was jeered off the stage, leaving Executive Producer Captain Newborn with a difficult decision to make.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO