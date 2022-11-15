Corpus Christi, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Corpus Christi.
The St. Augustine High School basketball team will have a game with Incarnate Word Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
St. Augustine High School
Incarnate Word Academy
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The A. C. Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Calallen High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
A. C. Jones High School
Calallen High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The St. Augustine High School basketball team will have a game with Incarnate Word Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
St. Augustine High School
Incarnate Word Academy
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
