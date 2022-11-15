ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Corpus Christi.

The St. Augustine High School basketball team will have a game with Incarnate Word Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

St. Augustine High School
Incarnate Word Academy
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The A. C. Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Calallen High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

A. C. Jones High School
Calallen High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The St. Augustine High School basketball team will have a game with Incarnate Word Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

St. Augustine High School
Incarnate Word Academy
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

