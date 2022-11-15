Durham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Durham.
The Person High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Person High School
Riverside High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The GRACE Christian School basketball team will have a game with Durham Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
GRACE Christian School
Durham Academy
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
