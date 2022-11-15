ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Durham.

The Person High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Person High School
Riverside High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The GRACE Christian School basketball team will have a game with Durham Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

GRACE Christian School
Durham Academy
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Great Piece About Duke, Kansas, John McClendon And The Secret Game

As Duke and Kansas prep for Tuesday’s game in the Champion’s Classic, ESPN’s Martenzie Johnson has a nice piece up on Kansas native John McClendon, the legendary coach and Kansas native who was at NCCU from 1941-1952. He’s in the Hall of Fame twice, once as a contributor and also as a coach, and was one of the most innovative coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He persuaded James Naismith to mentor him and credited Naismith for everything he did in basketball, which was a lot.
LAWRENCE, KS
