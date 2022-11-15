ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Roswell.

The Mt. Bethel Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Blessed Trinity Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Chamblee Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Roswell High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Chamblee Charter High School
Roswell High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

