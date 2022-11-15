Roswell, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Roswell.
The Mt. Bethel Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Blessed Trinity Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Chamblee Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Roswell High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
