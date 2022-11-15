Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn.
The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Beulah High School
Loachapoka High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Hardaway High School
Auburn High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Hardaway High School
Auburn High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Beulah High School
Loachapoka High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
