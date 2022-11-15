ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn.

The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Beulah High School
Loachapoka High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hardaway High School
Auburn High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Hardaway High School
Auburn High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Beulah High School
Loachapoka High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Continue

LEE COUNTY — The high school football season in Alabama is rapidly approaching its end, and a few local teams are still vying for state championships. Last weekend, Loachapoka and Beauregard were eliminated from their respective playoff groups, while Lee-Scott, Glenwood, Auburn and Central all survived another week. Lee-Scott and Glenwood meet at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with the winner to be crowned state champion of the AISA Class 3A. Auburn and Central face off Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, for a chance to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship.
OPELIKA, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Andy Burcham evaluates Auburn’s coaching situation, says 'it's John Cohen's call'

The coaching carousel is still in full spin at Auburn, and where it will stop, nobody knows. “Voice of the Tigers” announcer Andy Burcham joined “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX on Wednesday to give a rundown on the coaching situation. The longtime Tiger broadcaster was asked about Cadillac Williams becoming the permanent head coach, and had several thoughts on the situation.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic, Greg McElroy weigh in on Auburn coaching search

One of the biggest topics across college football as of late has been the Auburn coaching search after the program parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this year. College football analysts Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy recently weighed in on where things stood with the search and who the top candidates should be.
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
troy.edu

TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus

Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
TROY, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy