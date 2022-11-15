Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LEE COUNTY — The high school football season in Alabama is rapidly approaching its end, and a few local teams are still vying for state championships. Last weekend, Loachapoka and Beauregard were eliminated from their respective playoff groups, while Lee-Scott, Glenwood, Auburn and Central all survived another week. Lee-Scott and Glenwood meet at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with the winner to be crowned state champion of the AISA Class 3A. Auburn and Central face off Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, for a chance to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO