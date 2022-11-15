ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

East Elmhurst, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in East Elmhurst.

The John F. Kennedy Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Monsignor McClancy High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School
Monsignor McClancy High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The John F. Kennedy Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Monsignor McClancy High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School
Monsignor McClancy High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

