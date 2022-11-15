East Elmhurst, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Streeterville, part of a window on a high rise came crashing down onto Illinois Street.It happened at the corner of Illinois and St. Clair in the 200 block of West Illinois Tuesday morning around 8:50. The glass shattered onto the sidewalk. Police blocked off part of St. Clair while investigating what caused the window to fall.Police said a 37-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a shattered window. He had minor cuts to his forehead and ear. The man was treated and released on the scene.

