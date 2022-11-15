ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Cleveland.

The Lake Forest Middle School basketball team will have a game with Cleveland Middle School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Lake Forest Middle School
Cleveland Middle School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball - Part 1

The Baylor School basketball team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Baylor School
Bradley Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Warren County High School basketball team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Warren County High School
Walker Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

