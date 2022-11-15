ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Hampton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Grace Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Bible Baptist Christian School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Grace Christian Academy
Bible Baptist Christian School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
boxofficepro.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy

According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Runoff early voting schedule set in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County. The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Christopher ‘The Fashion Plate’ Martin joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin is an Atlanta-based actor, radio show host, and M.C. who has been carving out a name for himself. Martin is perhaps best known for his role as Jordan’s dad in Little, the Will Packer Film starring Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall. His break-out role is in All That Matters as Jay, an insurance adjuster at the crossroads of his life and relationship when he meets someone new, and everything changes.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy