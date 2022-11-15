Chattanooga, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga.
The McCallie School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
McCallie School
Notre Dame High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Brainerd High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Brainerd High School
Red Bank High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The South Pittsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
South Pittsburg High School
Girls Preparatory School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball
The Central Magnet School basketball team will have a game with Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Central Magnet School
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball
