ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga.

The McCallie School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

McCallie School
Notre Dame High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Brainerd High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Brainerd High School
Red Bank High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The South Pittsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Girls Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

South Pittsburg High School
Girls Preparatory School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Central Magnet School basketball team will have a game with Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Central Magnet School
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

The BlueCross Bowl Football Championship Returns To Chattanooga For A Second Year

The 2022 BlueCross Bowl Tennessee state high school football championships return to Chattanooga for the second consecutive year. The BlueCross Bowl is presented by Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and hosted by Chattanooga Sports, a division of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. The games will be held Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown

Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Snow Queen at Dalton High School

DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
DALTON, GA
utc.edu

Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

WRWOS: Chattanooga Prep expanding to Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Since its establishment back in 20-18, Chattanooga Preparatory School has become a successful institution, preparing its students for life after high school. The model has been so well received, that the school is in the process of establishing a campus in Knoxville. Let’s go deeper into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Peyton Williams Enjoyed Plenty of Big Play Moments For Ringgold

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold’s Peyton Williams was one of the biggest play-makers in Northwest Georgia high school football this season. Brian Armstrong tracks down the Tigers elusive running back. “He’s an outstanding player and when he breaks he could take it to the house at any point in time the...
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Ringgold High School play takes top state honors

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A group of students at Ringgold High School are now state champions for their performance of "Mary Poppins." The Ringgold High School Performing Arts' production of the children's classic won top honors at the One Act Play State Championship over the weekend, after competing against six schools at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
RINGGOLD, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
wutc.org

An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Lee University Christmas Tree Lighting 2022

We were joined by Dr. Brad Moffett and Kim Brooks with Lee University to talk about the Lee University Tree Lighting Event taking place Thursday. Lee University will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring live music, cookie decorating, and other festivities, this...
CLEVELAND, TN
Johnson City Press

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Jefferson Heights Development Delayed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A proposed development on the Chattanooga Southside went in front of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission today. A few weeks ago, we learned about a proposed development on 16th Street just to the south of Main Street in the Jefferson Heights neighborhood. This proposal, if approved, would bring a new hotel and other new business to Jefferson Heights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy