ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Spring, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spring.

The Houston Homeschool Athletic basketball team will have a game with Frassati Catholic on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Houston Homeschool Athletic
Frassati Catholic
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rosehill Christian School basketball team will have a game with Frassati Catholic on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Rosehill Christian School
Frassati Catholic
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week

With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Four Teams Left Holding Title Dreams

Four local teams will be in high school football playoff action in the area round on Friday. Clear Falls plays C.E. King at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 2 matchup, while Clear Springs hosts Atascocita at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 clash, while Dickinson travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium to face defending state champion North Shore in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 showdown. All three games will start at 7:00pm.
SPRING, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque’s Kobe Gatson

La Marque’s Kobe Gatson is one of three local players who are a part of Texas Weslayan University’s Sooner Athletic Conference Championship football team. The Rams clinched the title with a 64-21 win over Lyon College (Ark.) on Saturday, finishing their season with a 9-2 record overall and 7-2 in conference play. Joining Gatson on the roster are Texas City’s Donovin Carraway and Clear Brook’s Jaysen Price.
LA MARQUE, TX
CBS19

Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
KILGORE, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
Q92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
92.9 NIN

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy