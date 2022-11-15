ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NC

Trenton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The South Lenoir High School basketball team will have a game with Jones Senior High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

South Lenoir High School
Jones Senior High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

