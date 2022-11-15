ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Newton Grove.

The Harnett Central High School basketball team will have a game with Hobbton High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Harnett Central High School
Hobbton High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Harnett Central High School basketball team will have a game with Hobbton High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Harnett Central High School
Hobbton High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

