ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Highlands, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Highlands.

The Brevard High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands High School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Brevard High School
Highlands High School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Brevard High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Brevard High School
Highlands High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WLOS.com

New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
FLETCHER, NC
wrwh.com

White County Schools See Increases In Free And reduced Meals

All of the schools have seen an increase in participation since last year ( see table below). The board following an executive session approved the following personnel items:. Donna Garrett – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/18/2022. Dwayne Shelnut – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/14/2022. Transfer:. William Bythewood –...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
MARION, NC
Sylva Herald

NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Date of Sale: December 5, 2022 Time of Sale: 12:00 p.m. Place of Sale: Jackson County Courthouse Description of Property: See Attached Description Record Owners: Boyce Michael Luker Address of Property: 403 East Laporte Acres Cullowhee, NC 28723 Deed of Trust: Book : 1874 Page: 732 Dated: November 18, 2010 Grantors: Boyce Michael Luker, a legally separated man Original Beneficiary: State Employees' Credit Union CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¬¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax. A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 11/7/22 Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P. 37-38e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County High School teacher arrested Tuesday

COLUMBUS – Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday at the school by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student and booked into Polk County jail, according to Sheriff Tim Wright. He has a $50,000 secured bond, and will have his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 16.
POLK COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC

Asheville is located just a quick drive from endless adventures in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains. As the gateway to exploring beautiful WNC, there are hundreds of miles of hikes within close proximity. The Blue Ridge region is one of the most biodiverse in the county, with over 100 species of trees, 70 mammals, and over 225 identified birds. Many of these trails feature dazzling waterfalls, others a rare glimpse of high altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months

Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
CANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!

It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location

Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy