Highlands, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Date of Sale: December 5, 2022 Time of Sale: 12:00 p.m. Place of Sale: Jackson County Courthouse Description of Property: See Attached Description Record Owners: Boyce Michael Luker Address of Property: 403 East Laporte Acres Cullowhee, NC 28723 Deed of Trust: Book : 1874 Page: 732 Dated: November 18, 2010 Grantors: Boyce Michael Luker, a legally separated man Original Beneficiary: State Employees' Credit Union CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¬¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax. A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 11/7/22 Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P. 37-38e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO