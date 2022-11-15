ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Greenbrier, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenbrier.

The Harpeth High School basketball team will have a game with Greenbrier High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Harpeth High School
Greenbrier High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Harpeth High School basketball team will have a game with Greenbrier High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Harpeth High School
Greenbrier High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Clarksville High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
