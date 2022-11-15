Locust Grove, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NORCROSS, Ga. - Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be in court Wednesday to face charges of DUI from an arrest during a traffic stop Norcross. Ozuna was arrested by police in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 after he was pulled over on Beaver Ruin Road for speeding. In the police report, the officer involved says that he noticed a Mercedes-Benz SUV crossing over the center line and occupying both lanes while driving at high speeds at a point where the road had a 35 mph speed limit.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO