Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Locust Grove.

The Academy for Classical Education basketball team will have a game with Strong Rock Christian School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Academy for Classical Education
Strong Rock Christian School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Academy for Classical Education basketball team will have a game with Strong Rock Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Academy for Classical Education
Strong Rock Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The North Springs High School basketball team will have a game with St Mary's Academy on November 16, 2022, 17:46:00.
The North Oconee High School basketball team will have a game with Oconee County High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:01.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

