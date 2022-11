BALTIMORE -- Harford County is starting middle school sports this year.Boys and girls basketball teams will start practicing next month and additional sports teams will begin to play later.The effort starts in-house with people like Dwayne Howell, a school safety liaison at Magnolia Middle School in Joppatowne.This winter, Howell will be one of the county's new basketball coaches."Middle school is a tough time for kids," he said. "To have something extra they can look forward to, any way we can, is a plus."Middle school athletics in Harford County will be run just like high school sports teams. These are not...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO