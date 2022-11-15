ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lewisville.

The Hickory Grove Christian School basketball team will have a game with Forsyth Country Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Hickory Grove Christian School
Forsyth Country Day School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wesleyan Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Forsyth Country Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Wesleyan Christian Academy
Forsyth Country Day School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

The Hickory Grove Christian School basketball team will have a game with Forsyth Country Day School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hickory Grove Christian School
Forsyth Country Day School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winston-Salem, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Piedmont Classical High School basketball team will have a game with Salem Baptist Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Pirates blow past High Point in OT in front of record crowd

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Powered by a three-point barrage from Jayla Hearp and a second-half takeover by Danae McNeal, the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down the High Point Panthers 65-54 in overtime in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Pirates got out of the gate strong in the game, running out to an 18-6 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Fleming moving onto bluer pastures

KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
KING, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC
lastwordonsports.com

Is It Another November To Forget At Wake Forest?

As we hit the home stretch in the college football season, Wake Forest continues to prove that multiple things can be true at the same time. There is quality blanketed in underperformance. They have high-end players being outdueled when they shouldn’t be. There are coaches who are widely heralded being out-schemed. All of it gets us to what is shaking out to potentially be another November to forget at Wake Forest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy