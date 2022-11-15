ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.

The The Altamont School basketball team will have a game with Jackson-Olin High School on November 15, 2022, 12:00:00.

The Altamont School
Jackson-Olin High School
November 15, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Woodlawn High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Woodlawn High School
John Carroll Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The The Altamont School basketball team will have a game with Jackson-Olin High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

The Altamont School
Jackson-Olin High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Sumiton Christian School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Sumiton Christian School
The Altamont School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Minor High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Minor High School
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

