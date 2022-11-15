Read full article on original website
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
Another fire breaks at Tri-Cities RV Park, one mobile home lost
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another fire has broken out at the Tri-Cities RV Park on Bonnie Avenue, according to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, just days after a fire at the same park killed an 8-year-old girl and injured her brother. Crews were called out to the RV Park...
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage...
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
CBC COVID test site to close
PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. “In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits,” UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at a single airplane crash landing near SR 21, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond. The plane had only the pilot inside, who is now in the hospital for chest pain and a face cut.
High-speed chase ends in crash and arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on November, 14, a Kennewick Police Officer attempted to stop a car near 10th and Edison. The driver pulled over, but then sped away before being contacted by the Officer. According to the KPD, the car was spotted about ten minutes later near Clearwater...
