Athens, GA

Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens.

The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Oconee County High School
Clarke Central High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Oconee County High School
Clarke Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Red and Black

Athens Downtown Ministries launches youth golf program

For almost two decades, Downtown Ministries, a local Christian nonprofit, has been using their resources to pour into the lives of kids of all ages and walks of life. In late October, the organization kicked off their renewed golf department with an event for kids to get one-on-one coaching from experienced golfer Winston Gibbs, a realtor at Exit Realty Lake Country.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season

Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
