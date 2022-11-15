Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens.
The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Oconee County High School
Clarke Central High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Oconee County High School
Clarke Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
