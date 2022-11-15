ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Gastonia.

The Statesville Christian School basketball team will have a game with Gaston Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Statesville Christian School
Gaston Day School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Statesville Christian School basketball team will have a game with Gaston Day School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Statesville Christian School
Gaston Day School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The East Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Forestview High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

East Lincoln High School
Forestview High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

