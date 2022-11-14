ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

5 Reasons Why Boise Needs A Whataburger Right Now

I've said it before... and I'll say it again: Boise needs a Whataburger!!. Seriously, we're near the end of 2022 and we still don't have the greatest burger chain of all time in the Treasure Valley. And it's not like Whataburger is only restricted to Texas either! According to the official site for the greatest burger chain of all time, Whataburger has locations in Tennessee, Kansas, and even frickin' Missouri.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Beautiful Oasis In Boise Is New To Airbnb Is Perfect For Summer

WOW! Look at this place. It's only been on Airbnb for a couple of months and this place is amazing! This Airbnb will sleep 10 guests, it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Under where you'll sleep it only has one queen bed, but the photos have what looks like a king-size bed, another bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and they also have a day bed in one of the rooms. They do list two floor mattresses as well and in the theatre room it looks like a couple of kids could sleep there.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area’s Best Restaurant Is In Eerie, Former Masonic Temple

When it comes to fine dining in Boise, let's be honest--only a few restaurants come to mind. There is no doubt that the Treasure Valley has a million amazing places to eat--each with its own unique vibe and esthetic. But the general population, however, could probably only name THREE, if we had to guess, "fancy nights out". To be honest, we think of the same few as well--and we LOVE them. Sometimes, however, you have to branch out and try something new.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Bundle Up and Get Outside for National Take a Hike Day, Check Out Amazing Boise Area Hikes

You may need to bundle up and have good boots, but tomorrow is National Take a Hike Day. Idaho is known for its abundance of natural beauty. The Treasure Valley area is full of walkways, pathways and hikes for anyone at any skill level to enjoy the stunning outdoors that surround us. Exploring the Boise Greenbelt is always a good idea but if you are looking for something to get your heartrate up a bit more and get up a little higher elevation to see some views then this list is for you. Scroll down to check out great places to hike around the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID

