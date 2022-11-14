You may need to bundle up and have good boots, but tomorrow is National Take a Hike Day. Idaho is known for its abundance of natural beauty. The Treasure Valley area is full of walkways, pathways and hikes for anyone at any skill level to enjoy the stunning outdoors that surround us. Exploring the Boise Greenbelt is always a good idea but if you are looking for something to get your heartrate up a bit more and get up a little higher elevation to see some views then this list is for you. Scroll down to check out great places to hike around the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO