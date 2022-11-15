Burlington, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an evening of thrills and spills!. After a two-year hiatus, the CURE Insurance Arena is thrilled to announce the return of the East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals. The event has not been held since 2020, but this year your favorite racers are making their triumphant return to Trenton. Hoping to continue the momentum from the jaw-dropping 2020 race, the Indoor Dirt Nationals will feature a variety of heat races and A-Main qualifiers to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO