Burlington, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

As a celebration of the work of Ralph Vaughan Williams, the Trenton Chorale’s Capital Singers will be performing “Toward the Unknown Region”. The performance will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (801 W. State St.) on Sunday, November 20th at 4 pm. The performance will feature the Capital Singers of Trenton Chorale with guest artist Daniel Rich, baritone and accompanied by Akiko Hosaki. The artistic director of the piece is Vinroy D. Brown, Jr. Featured works will include Toward the Unknown Region, House of Life, and Five Mystical Songs.
