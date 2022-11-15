ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Charlotte.

The Metrolina Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Charlotte Country Day School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Metrolina Christian Academy
Charlotte Country Day School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Metrolina Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Charlotte Country Day School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Metrolina Christian Academy
Charlotte Country Day School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Carmel Christian School basketball team will have a game with Victory Christian Center School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Carmel Christian School
Victory Christian Center School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Legion Collegiate Academy basketball team will have a game with United Faith Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Legion Collegiate Academy
United Faith Christian Academy
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Carmel Christian School basketball team will have a game with Victory Christian Center School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Carmel Christian School
Victory Christian Center School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Legion Collegiate Academy basketball team will have a game with United Faith Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Legion Collegiate Academy
United Faith Christian Academy
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

