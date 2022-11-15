Covington, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Covington.
The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Eastside High School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Eastside High School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Eastside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Eastside High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Benjamin E. Mays High School basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Benjamin E. Mays High School
Newton High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Coed Basketball
