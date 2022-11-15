ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Covington, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Covington.

The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Eastside High School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Eastside High School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Eastside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Eastside High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Benjamin E. Mays High School basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Benjamin E. Mays High School
Newton High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

The North Springs High School basketball team will have a game with St Mary's Academy on November 16, 2022, 17:46:00.
The North Oconee High School basketball team will have a game with Oconee County High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:01.
