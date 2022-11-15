Altamonte Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Altamonte Springs.
The Apopka High School basketball team will have a game with Altamonte Christian School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Apopka High School
Altamonte Christian School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The The First Academy basketball team will have a game with Altamonte Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
The First Academy
Altamonte Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
