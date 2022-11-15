Unionville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Unionville.
The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 14, 2022, 22:00:00.
Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 14, 2022
22:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 15, 2022, 15:50:00.
Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 15, 2022
15:50:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
