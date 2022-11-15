ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, TN

Unionville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Unionville.

The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 14, 2022, 22:00:00.

Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 14, 2022
22:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Fayetteville High School basketball team will have a game with Community High School on November 15, 2022, 15:50:00.

Fayetteville High School
Community High School
November 15, 2022
15:50:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

Highschool Basketball Pro

