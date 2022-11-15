Marietta, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Chef Mel Toledo’s original restaurant Foundation Social Eatery is rising from the ashes one suburb over. The fine dining establishment closed in Roswell on December 31, 2020, after the lease ended. Toledo and wife Sandy, along with operating partner Nick Hassiotis, had a new location in Halcyon picked out, but decided against it due to the pandemic-induced economic instability. Two years later, the Foundation Social Eatery team has a new space—55 Roswell Street—in Alpharetta. It is slated to open the first week of December with an adjacent Parisian-style café called Petite FSE to follow in January 2023. The post Foundation Social Eatery reemerges in Alpharetta, 2 years after shuttering in Roswell appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO