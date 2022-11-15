ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Marietta.

The Fellowship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Mt. Bethel Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Fellowship Christian School
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Fellowship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Mt. Bethel Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Fellowship Christian School
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Lassiter High School basketball team will have a game with The Walker School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lassiter High School
The Walker School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

