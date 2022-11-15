Milo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Milo.
The Stearns High School basketball team will have a game with Penquis Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 12:30:00.
Stearns High School
Penquis Valley High School
November 15, 2022
12:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Stearns High School basketball team will have a game with Penquis Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 13:45:00.
Stearns High School
Penquis Valley High School
November 15, 2022
13:45:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
