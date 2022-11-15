Fayetteville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

KING – West Stokes’ Jacob Smith fulfilled a life-long dream of playing college baseball by signing his national letter-of-intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week. Smith considered a few more schools, but the Braves wanted Smith as a rare two-way player, as a pitcher and to play a position. […]WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce knew from her first visit to Averett University that she would be there for the next four years. The volleyball star was seen at a tournament in Roanoke, Virginia by the Cougars coach, invited to attend a camp, and then...

PEMBROKE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO