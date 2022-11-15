Fayetteville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fayetteville.
The Fayetteville Christian School basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Fayetteville Christian School
Fayetteville Academy
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Fayetteville Christian School basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Fayetteville Christian School
Fayetteville Academy
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
