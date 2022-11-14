Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Liberty News
Javon Scruggs – Our Transformation
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on November 18, 2022) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) As we continue to write history with the football program here at Liberty, I want to take a moment and share a little bit about our transformation since joining the FBS level in 2018.
Liberty News
Liberty Lacrosse Unveils Challenging 2023 Schedule
The Liberty lacrosse team has unveiled a challenging schedule for the spring 2023 season, featuring six ranked opponents from a year ago. Liberty’s season will get started at No. 1 and defending national champion North Carolina, Feb. 15 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Lady Flames will host No. 8 Florida (April 12) and No. 12 James Madison (March 8) at the Liberty Lacrosse Field. Liberty will travel to No. 13 Duke (Feb. 28), No. 15 Jacksonville (April 1) and No. 17 Notre Dame (March 19).
Liberty News
Liberty to Host TYR ’85 Invite, Divers to Compete at West Virginia
Liberty will host the fourth annual TYR ’85 Invite, Friday through Sunday at Liberty Natatorium. Liberty’s divers will compete at the WVU Invite, held Thursday through Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. The Lady Flames will dive against 13 different schools at that meet this weekend. This weekend’s meet in Morgantown will feature three-meter on Thursday, one-meter on Friday and platform on Saturday.
Liberty News
Game Day: Virginia Tech
Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame: Nick Pierce, Kyle DeArmon and Mitch Hanson. Pregame Show: 10:30 a.m. (EST) Liberty Storylines. Liberty (8-2) will kick off a two-game homestand to close out the regular season by welcoming Virginia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC)...
Liberty News
Liberty Men’s Basketball Announces Addition of Yu
The Liberty men’s basketball team and head coach Ritchie McKay have announced the signing of Kai Yu. Yu is a 7-0 forward who hails from Shanghai, China. He currently plays for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. “I’m really excited about adding Kai to our Liberty family. Not only...
Liberty News
Close Call: Top-Seeded Liberty Edges No. 8 Seed Stetson 3-2 in ASUN Quarters
No. 1 seed Liberty fought off a total of three match points in tonight’s ASUN Volleyball Championship quarterfinal against eight-seeded Stetson, edging the Hatters in five entertaining sets of volleyball, Thursday at Allen Arena. With the win, its 11th in a row, Liberty advances to tomorrow’s second semifinal, scheduled...
Liberty News
Quiz Bowl team scores big wins in fall tournaments
Liberty University’s Quiz Bowl teams finished play for the fall semester after performing well at three tournaments, claiming victories over Duke, UNC, Tennessee, and William and Mary. To begin competition this semester, the team traveled to the University of North Carolina Oct. 15 for the 2022 ACF Fall tournament....
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Southern Miss
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Southern Miss are meeting for the second time ever and first in Lynchburg. The Golden Eagles hold a 1-0 edge in the series, but the two squads have not played since 2012, a 74-56 Southern Miss win. • Liberty brings a 2-1...
Liberty News
Liberty Women’s Tennis Program Adds Daavettila
The Liberty women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Sadie Daavettila for the 2023-24 school year. “Sadie comes from a great tennis family and has a big game to go with her incredible speed and tremendous work ethic,” Maren said. “I have no doubt that she will add to the strength of our team and help us accomplish our lofty goals!”
Liberty News
Liberty University Athletics Announces Extension with Van Wagner
Liberty University Athletics and Van Wagner have announced a five-year extension of their exclusive multimedia rights partnership. “Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation and our partnership with Van Wagner has been instrumental in fueling our ascent,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The Van Wagner team has significantly expanded our multi-media rights portfolio while adding value for our corporate partners, campus community and Flames Nation.”
Liberty News
Hess Enjoys Career Night in 79-48 Win Over Hampton
Liberty sophomore Emma Hess set career highs for three-pointers (5) and points (17), sparking the Lady Flames to a 79-48 victory over Hampton, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. Liberty closes its season-opening homestand at 2-1 after dominating the Lady Pirates both outside (season-high 10 triples) and inside (51-23 rebounding advantage)....
Liberty News
Versatile Moore Signs with Liberty WBB
Versatile combo guard Brooke Moore has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Moore rounds out the Lady Flames’ five-member fall signing class, which also features two other guards from the United States (Asia Boone and Ella Wigal) and a pair of Iceland natives (Elisabeth Aegisdottir and Emma Hjordisardottir).
Liberty News
No. 4 Flames ready to take game to next level vs. NCAA DI Alaska Anchorage, ACHA DI No. 2 UNLV
It’s been nearly seven years since Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team has flown farther west than North Dakota for a hockey game. That was Feb. 13, 2016, when it traveled to Tempe, Ariz., to face Arizona State University in its first season at the NCAA Division I level, a 7-0 setback.
Liberty News
Liberty’s Dilfer, Johnson Earn Major ASUN Honors
Liberty fifth-year Head Coach Trevor Johnson was named ASUN Volleyball Coach of the Year, while junior Delaney Dilfer was voted ASUN Setter of the Year. Additionally, the Lady Flames placed four players on the ASUN All-Conference Team, as announced today by the league office. Dilfer was joined by junior middle...
Liberty News
LU prays for UVA shooting victims’ families; author Randy Alcorn speaks on Heaven at Convocation
Liberty University Interim President Jerry Prevo led students in a time of prayer during Wednesday morning’s Convocation for those affected by the deadly Nov. 13 shooting on the University of Virginia campus in which three UVA football players were killed and another player and a student were wounded. After...
Liberty News
Iceland Native Aegisdottir Signs with Liberty
A talented post player from Iceland, Elisabeth Aegisdottir has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Aegisdottir is one of two members of the Iceland senior national team who are part of the Lady Flames’ incoming freshman class, along with guard Emma Hjordisardottir.
Liberty News
Liberty University announces plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the videoboard of a new Commons IV residence hall, to be located between Commons...
