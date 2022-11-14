The Liberty women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Sadie Daavettila for the 2023-24 school year. “Sadie comes from a great tennis family and has a big game to go with her incredible speed and tremendous work ethic,” Maren said. “I have no doubt that she will add to the strength of our team and help us accomplish our lofty goals!”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO