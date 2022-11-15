ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Weedsport, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Cato-Meridian Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Weedsport Junior-Senior High School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Cato-Meridian Senior High School
Weedsport Junior-Senior High School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach

A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
Syracuse.com

Hartford men’s basketball team hires former Syracuse player as assistant coach (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Paul Harris will become an assistant coach for the Hartford men’s basketball program, according to a twitter post by Jeff Goodman. Harris, 36, played three seasons at Syracuse and left the program after the 2008-09 season to pursue a pro career. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds during his time with SU. As an undersized (height, not bulk) power forward, Harris was a force on the backboards in particular.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss

A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?

Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of 2022-23 regular season. Where are the ACC teams?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a week of games, AP voters turned in their second Top 25 ballot either Sunday night or this morning. This early in the year, it’s almost impossible to judge teams. Some have played one game. Some have played three games. Just one preseason Top 25 team of consequence played a game of any real significance and it was staged on an aircraft carrier. (Remember those games?)
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

James J. Winterhalt – November 11, 2022

James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy