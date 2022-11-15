Long Beach, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach.
The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
St. John Bosco High School
St. Anthony High School
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on November 14, 2022, 20:00:00.
St. John Bosco High School
St. Anthony High School
November 14, 2022
20:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Jordan High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Warren High School
Jordan High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with Warren High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
St. John Bosco High School
Warren High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
