Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach.

The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

St. John Bosco High School
St. Anthony High School
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on November 14, 2022, 20:00:00.

St. John Bosco High School
St. Anthony High School
November 14, 2022
20:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Jordan High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Warren High School
Jordan High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The St. John Bosco High School basketball team will have a game with Warren High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

St. John Bosco High School
Warren High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

