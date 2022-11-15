Oneonta, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Oneonta.
The Southeastern High School basketball team will have a game with Appalachian High School on November 15, 2022, 12:00:00.
Southeastern High School
Appalachian High School
November 15, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball
The Southeastern High School basketball team will have a game with Appalachian High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Southeastern High School
Appalachian High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Springville High School basketball team will have a game with Oneonta High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Springville High School
Oneonta High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Springville High School basketball team will have a game with Oneonta High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Springville High School
Oneonta High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
