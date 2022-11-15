ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Oneonta.

The Southeastern High School basketball team will have a game with Appalachian High School on November 15, 2022, 12:00:00.

Southeastern High School
Appalachian High School
November 15, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southeastern High School basketball team will have a game with Appalachian High School on November 15, 2022, 12:00:00.

Southeastern High School
Appalachian High School
November 15, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

The Southeastern High School basketball team will have a game with Appalachian High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Southeastern High School
Appalachian High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Springville High School basketball team will have a game with Oneonta High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Springville High School
Oneonta High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Springville High School basketball team will have a game with Oneonta High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Springville High School
Oneonta High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Bulldogs’ record-breaking season comes to a close in loss at Oneonta

ONEONTA — Priceville’s record-setting season came to a close in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs this past Friday at Oneonta in a 34-20 loss. Priceville season ends at a school-record 11-1. Oneonta took an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown return on the opening kickoff. However, the Bulldogs answered back with a 28-yard touchdown run by Xander Gaines to make the score 7-6. Oneonta blocked the Priceville extra point for the one-point lead.
ONEONTA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

County holds grand opening for Double Oak Park

NORTH SHELBY – Residents have a new place to stretch their legs and enjoy the outdoors now that Double Oak Park is officially open. A ribbon cutting was held by the County on Thursday Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the park. The park is located near the U.S. 280 corridor in the Dunnavant Valley area.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
PINSON, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy