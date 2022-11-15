ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemead, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rosemead.

The San Gabriel High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

San Gabriel High School
Rosemead High School
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Pioneer High School
Rosemead High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

