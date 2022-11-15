Rosemead, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rosemead.
The San Gabriel High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
San Gabriel High School
Rosemead High School
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Pioneer High School
Rosemead High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
