El Cajon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Orange Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Fountain Valley High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:00.
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
A teenager stabbed to death at a party in Chula Vista over the weekend has been identified, but police still need help tracking down suspects. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mateo Alexander Castillo. He was a senior at Valhalla High School in the Grossmont Union High School District. Police...
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Count Medical Examiner has identified a body found on March 13 as that of Cassidy Hopwood, according to El Cajon Police. Hopwood, an El Cajon resident, was reported missing in February. Both La Mesa and El Cajon...
