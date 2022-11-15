ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Mission Bay High School basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

Mission Bay High School
Valhalla High School
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Fountain Valley, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Orange Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Fountain Valley High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:00.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Mustang Driver Ejected & Killed In High Speed Crash | San Diego

11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN

November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
EL CAJON, CA
disneydining.com

Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Coast News

Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader

OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
OCEANSIDE, CA
