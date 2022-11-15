Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade
In a recent piece for The Athletic , NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic , 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Daily Record
Alex Newhook, Jared Bednar meet to diagnose Avalanche forward’s inconsistent start: “We’re solutions based”
Demotion doesn’t sit well with anyone, but if there is one thing that Avalanche coach Jared Bednar appreciates about how Alex Newhook has handled his, it’s his reluctance to rationalize about it. “There’s really no excuse to not be at my best when the team needs me,” Newhook...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Claude Giroux has emotional return to Philadelphia, Devils just keep winning
Another weekend has come and gone in the NHL. We saw an emotional homecoming in Philadelphia and one team's winning streak reach nine games. Let's take a look at the top plays and storylines from the weekend that was in the NHL ranks. Goal of the weekend: Tage Thompson steals...
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
