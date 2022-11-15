ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ke Alakai

Service Week: Give Back

Come and participate in BYUH's "Giving Thanks" Service Week! Follow the @byuhservice Instagram page for more details and participate each day as we find gratitude through service. Thursday, November 17, in the Aloha Center, from 11 am-2 pm is "Give Back" Thursday is "Giving Day" sponsored by the University Communication...
Ke Alakai

CLT Workshop with Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability

On Tuesday, November 15 at 1:30 pm, the Edward D. Smith Center for Learning & Teaching will be hosting a workshop with the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability at the Center for Learning & Teaching. Guest speaker, Dr. David Bybee, will focus on opportunities for faculty and students to benefit from the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability. He will share ways that the center can be a resource in research, teaching, and being better stewards here in Hawaii. The Center for Learning & Teaching will also talk about ways that you can help your students prepare for the Undergraduate Research Conference which is focused on sustainability. For more information, contact Aurie Sorensen.
LAIE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!

Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were chasing motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were chasing a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said the chase started when plainclothes...
HONOLULU, HI

