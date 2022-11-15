Read full article on original website
Related
Ke Alakai
Service Week: Give Back
Come and participate in BYUH's "Giving Thanks" Service Week! Follow the @byuhservice Instagram page for more details and participate each day as we find gratitude through service. Thursday, November 17, in the Aloha Center, from 11 am-2 pm is "Give Back" Thursday is "Giving Day" sponsored by the University Communication...
Ke Alakai
CLT Workshop with Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability
On Tuesday, November 15 at 1:30 pm, the Edward D. Smith Center for Learning & Teaching will be hosting a workshop with the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability at the Center for Learning & Teaching. Guest speaker, Dr. David Bybee, will focus on opportunities for faculty and students to benefit from the Kumuwaiwai Center for Sustainability. He will share ways that the center can be a resource in research, teaching, and being better stewards here in Hawaii. The Center for Learning & Teaching will also talk about ways that you can help your students prepare for the Undergraduate Research Conference which is focused on sustainability. For more information, contact Aurie Sorensen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
KITV.com
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid jump in respiratory infections, doctors urge mindfulness ahead of holidays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fall and winter seasons are typically busy for pediatricians because they’re dealing with multiple viruses including the flu, parainfluenza, and RSV, but this year has been particularly busy -- coming out of a pandemic. “I think the biggest tip is to not be afraid of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
Backlog delays food stamps for hundreds of families
Struggling families have not been getting food stamps issued by the state. They've reached out to KHON2 to find out what's holding up the benefits.
HFD uses GPS tracking to find hikers lost out at night
The Honolulu Fire Department said they airlifted a male and female hiker off of Moanalua Middle Ridge trail on Sunday, Nov. 13.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief: Officers were chasing motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were chasing a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said the chase started when plainclothes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police need help identifying two men accused of damaging two rail cars last month. Surveillance video shows the pair trespassing in a restricted area behind Leeward Community College on Oct. 9 around 3 a.m. Officials said they damaged the two rail cars then fled the scene...
Comments / 0