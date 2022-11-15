ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Dallas.

The Highland Park High School - Dallas basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Highland Park High School - Dallas
Bishop Lynch High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Whitney High School basketball team will have a game with Life School Oak Cliff High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Whitney High School
Life School Oak Cliff High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Sam Houston High School basketball team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Sam Houston High School
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Harker Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Harker Heights High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The St. Mark's School Of Texas basketball team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

St. Mark's School Of Texas
Dallas Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

