Dallas, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Dallas.
The Highland Park High School - Dallas basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Highland Park High School - Dallas
Bishop Lynch High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Whitney High School basketball team will have a game with Life School Oak Cliff High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Whitney High School
Life School Oak Cliff High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Sam Houston High School basketball team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Sam Houston High School
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Harker Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Harker Heights High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The St. Mark's School Of Texas basketball team will have a game with Dallas Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
St. Mark's School Of Texas
Dallas Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
