ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Weaver High School basketball team will have a game with Hokes Bluff High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Weaver High School
Hokes Bluff High School
November 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Sand Rock boys take down Titans, 59-56

SAND ROCK – As part of his practice routine, Sand Rock senior point guard Jacob StClair shoots 150 free throws every day. He shoots them first thing in the morning before school. Nights like Tuesday against Class 6A Gadsden City are the reason why. StClair scored a game-high 25...
SAND ROCK, AL
southerntorch.com

Red Devils Squash the Yellowjackets

The teamwork of Logan Anderson and Owen Blackwell keeps the ball away from the Yellowjackets. DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Winston County Yellowjackets, 35-6 in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson galloped in from 37 years out,...
FYFFE, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The victim was identified as James L. Caudle, 72.  Alabama State Troopers said Caudle was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital by helicopter, where he later succumbed to his injuries.   The crash occurred on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Cullman city limits in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.   
CULLMAN, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

"Tumblebus" crashes in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:24 p.m.: An Irondale Police told a WVTM 13 News crew there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured and was taken to a hospital.
IRONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - All three suspects in a series of jewelry store robberies in Ohatchee are now in custody. The first was captured Monday evening. Two others were taken into custody early Tuesday morning. One around 3 a.m. in St. Clair Co and the third was apprehended shortly after in a different location.
OHATCHEE, AL
CBS 42

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy