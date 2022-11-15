ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

San Juan Capistrano, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Juan Capistrano.

The Fountain Valley High School basketball team will have a game with San Juan Hills High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fountain Valley High School
San Juan Hills High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Tarbut V Torah High School basketball team will have a game with San Juan Hills High School on November 14, 2022, 19:45:00.

Tarbut V Torah High School
San Juan Hills High School
November 14, 2022
19:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

