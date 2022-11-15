ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Santa Margarita High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford Academy on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

Santa Margarita High School
Oxford Academy
November 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Huntington Beach, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Los Amigos High School soccer team will have a game with Ocean View High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Garden Grove man convicted of deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
tribetribune.com

There’s something here in Fullerton

Sophomore reporter Osvaldo Muñoz has been investigating paranormal activity in Fullerton for over a month. A lover of the supernatural, Muñoz has searched for answers to questions about his own experiences. He, along with fellow journalists like senior Syd Rosas, have come face to face with the unliving throughout this time. Here are their stories.
FULLERTON, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
getnews.info

Winter 2022 marks the opening of Dr. Shounuck Patel’s advanced regenerative medicine practice in Newport Beach

Dr. Shounuck Patel is bringing his unique approach of functional orthopedics – an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic treatment program – to Orange County. Discover how functional orthopedic medicine is changing lives and helping thousands avoid surgery. The future of non-Surgical orthopedics is coming to Newport Beach, California. Known...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
FULLERTON, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy