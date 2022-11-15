El Paso, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Fans were ready for the UTEP home opener last Saturday night. An announced crowd of 11,315 at the Don Haskins Center watched the Miners defeat the Aggies 67-64. The arena was probably closer to 10,000 fans than the recorded attendance, but the building was loud and energetic throughout the game. There was also a very healthy number of New Mexico State supporters who drove up from Las Cruces to watch the first installment of the I-10 rivalry.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO