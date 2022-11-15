El Paso, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Paso.
The Bel Air High School basketball team will have a game with El Dorado High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bel Air High School
El Dorado High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School - El Paso
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Americas High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
Americas High School
Montwood High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
