ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Paso.

The Bel Air High School basketball team will have a game with El Dorado High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bel Air High School
El Dorado High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School - El Paso
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Americas High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Americas High School
Montwood High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Adios, Coach: HC/TD Hutchison departs Locomotive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson would be leaving the club after just one season. According to club officials, Hutchison is leaving the club with his family to go back to Australia, citing the demands of being far from friends […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State beats New Mexico for first time since 2016

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Overtime did not seem like an option […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

How Will UTEP Basketball Crowds Look Over Next Five Home Games?

Fans were ready for the UTEP home opener last Saturday night. An announced crowd of 11,315 at the Don Haskins Center watched the Miners defeat the Aggies 67-64. The arena was probably closer to 10,000 fans than the recorded attendance, but the building was loud and energetic throughout the game. There was also a very healthy number of New Mexico State supporters who drove up from Las Cruces to watch the first installment of the I-10 rivalry.
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX

El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: USGS revises West Texas Quake to magnitude 5.4; Aftershocks continue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised Wednesday afternoon’s quake to a magnitude 5.4. Officials say the earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Living in Historic Old Mesilla

One reason people love living in the Mesilla Valley is because of its rich history. You won’t find a better example than historic Old Mesilla, just south of Las Cruces, which offers a totally different vibe. Las Cruces and Mesilla were both once part of Mexico, but when the...
MESILLA, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Paying Respects To Some of the Best Drummers From El Paso

We know El Paso has given us some amazing musicians & as a drummer, I want to give a shout out to some amazing fellow El Paso drummers that rock. The El Paso successors to Pantera, the Pissing Razors have been making music since 1994 with no signs of stopping. Especially with being so close to the late Abbott brothers...
EL PASO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy