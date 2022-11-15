El Paso, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso.
The JSerra Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
JSerra Catholic High School
Montwood High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hanks High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Hanks High School
Eastlake High School - El Paso
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
